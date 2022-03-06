Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 5th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

Mosley 1 Brewbaker 2

Altha 4 Mosley 14

Tate 6 Marianna 7

Montverde Academy 11 Arnold 1

Lincoln 1 Holmes 4

Blountstown 1 Wicksburg 18

Escambia 6 Vernon 7

Belleview 6 Holmes 17

Sneads 9 Navarre 23

Liberty 3 Brewbaker 6

Navarre 14 Walton 0

Blountstown 2 Lincoln 13

Vernon 2 Chiles 12

Choctaw 4 Arnold 6

Marianna 19 Fort Walton Beach 6

South Sumter 13 Altha 1

High School Baseball:

Holmes 7 Veterans 3

Holmes 3 Northside 12

Region 8 Tournament Finals:

Men-

Chipola 73 Indian River 64

Women-

Indian River 40 Northwest Florida 81

Juco Baseball:

TNXL 8 Northwest Florida 6

Macomb 1 Chipola 14

Juco Softball:

Wallace Community 2 Gulf Coast 6

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 5th
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 5th (Part Two)

Most Read

First responders are working a brush fire on Cluster Road in Panama City. Several roads have...
Florida wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Florida Forest Service officials said as of 10 p.m. Friday, the fire is about 30% contained.
Forest Service officials update residents on the Adkins Avenue Fire
Our community showed such resilience after Hurricane Michael and now once again, residents are...
Adkins Avenue Fire is 1,400 acres and growing
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 5th
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 5th
Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 4th
Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 4th
Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 4th
Marlins get just second win ever against the Dolphins
Arnold knocks off Mosley in battle of baseball undefeateds