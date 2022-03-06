Advertisement

Deer Point Lake to be used to fight wildfires, partially closed to boaters

Part of Deer Point Lake will be closed to boaters until further notice.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of Deer Point Lake Reservoir will be closed to boaters until further notice as part of the efforts to fight the wildfires in our area.

Bay County officials say the area will be closed from Deer Point Dam to High Point Park. National Guard air units will be using the lake as a water drafting point.

The announcement Sunday says the closures will be from sunrise to sunset daily until further notice.

