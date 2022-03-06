Family loses home and all belongings in Adkins Avenue fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can take years for a family to turn a house into a home, but only minutes for it to be taken all way.

Jackie and Rick Wilkie were forced to evacuate out of their house along Magnolia Hills on Friday. Along with their 16-month-old baby, Sora, they only took a few diapers, important documents, and the clothes on their backs.

“We had less than 10 minutes to get out of the house,” Jackie said.

After moving into their house three years ago, they made a decision to expand their family. They filled the home with priceless memories, until they lost it all within minutes.

“The whole house went black, just covered in smoke,” Jackie said.

The family said what hurts the most is losing the little things, like her baby’s toys, blankets, and comforts of their home.

“Right now we’re just having to uproot him from all he’s known, for the last year and a half, " Jackie said.

They temporarily relocated to a friend’s rental home, but their focus is on their family and protecting their family.

“He’s helpless and it’s hard to stay strong for him when we’re trying to get our lives back together,” Jackie said.

For anyone who would like to help the Wilkie family, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.