Advertisement

Family loses home and all belongings in Adkins Avenue fire

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can take years for a family to turn a house into a home, but only minutes for it to be taken all way.

Jackie and Rick Wilkie were forced to evacuate out of their house along Magnolia Hills on Friday. Along with their 16-month-old baby, Sora, they only took a few diapers, important documents, and the clothes on their backs.

“We had less than 10 minutes to get out of the house,” Jackie said.

After moving into their house three years ago, they made a decision to expand their family. They filled the home with priceless memories, until they lost it all within minutes.

“The whole house went black, just covered in smoke,” Jackie said.

The family said what hurts the most is losing the little things, like her baby’s toys, blankets, and comforts of their home.

“Right now we’re just having to uproot him from all he’s known, for the last year and a half, " Jackie said.

They temporarily relocated to a friend’s rental home, but their focus is on their family and protecting their family.

“He’s helpless and it’s hard to stay strong for him when we’re trying to get our lives back together,” Jackie said.

For anyone who would like to help the Wilkie family, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are working a brush fire on Cluster Road in Panama City. Several roads have...
Florida wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
Florida Forest Service officials said as of 10 p.m. Friday, the fire is about 30% contained.
Forest Service officials update residents on the Adkins Avenue Fire
Our community showed such resilience after Hurricane Michael and now once again, residents are...
Adkins Avenue Fire is 1,400 acres and growing
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing

Latest News

Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
nikki sheaks sunday forecast
Weekend Forecast
Three schools will be closed Monday due to Bay County wildfires.
Three Bay District Schools closed due to wildfires
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.
Viewer submitted wildfire photos
Another wildfire has broken out in Bay County, this time causing Clifford Chester Sims State...
Fire forcing Chester Sims Nursing Home evacuation