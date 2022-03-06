Advertisement

Fire forcing Chester Sims Nursing Home evacuation

Another wildfire has broken out in Bay County, this time causing Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home to evacuate.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 3:41 p.m.:

The Star Avenue fire that caused the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home to evacuate is about 40 acres and is 45 percent contained, according to Bay County Emergency Officials.

They say Tram Road from Highway 98 to Star Avenue is closed.

Bay County Transit is helping get residents from the nursing home to safety. We’re told of the around 90 patients who were in the home, 90 percent have been taken to the Bay County Fairgrounds. That’s where an evacuation shelter has been set up for people mandated to leave their homes. We’re also told bedridden patients have been taken to local hospitals. They say this evacuation was out of an abundance of caution and that there is no damage to the building.

Bay County Emergency Officials say the Bay County Jail is not being evacuated at this time. They say the jail is currently in no danger. During a press conference held by Governor Ron DeSantis, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford told the public there is a plan in place if the jail needs to evacuate.

Bay County officials say this fire is between Nehi and Tram Roads. We’re told by representatives with the Florida Forest Service that this fire is between 30 and 40 acres.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are closing Tram Road from East 15th Street to North Star Avenue while the nursing home is evacuated. They say there is no through traffic in the area and if you need a detour to take Highway 22 in Callaway.

