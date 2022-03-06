Advertisement

Help available for some military families impacted by panhandle wildfires

The Air Force Aid Society is helping some eligible families who were evacuated due to the wildfires.(Air Force Aid Society)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local military families could receive financial help if they have been impacted by the wildfires burning in Bay County.

According to a Facebook post from Tyndall Air Force Base, the Air Force Aid Society is providing $600 grants to families who qualify. The grants can be used for lodging, gas, and food for families who are affected by county-mandated evacuations with a financial need.

To qualify, you must be active-duty, guard and reserved regardless of duty status, retirees, or a spouse with power of attorney.

To apply, call the local on-call AFAS liaison at 850-866-7530 or click “apply for assistance now” at https://afas.org/emergencyassistance.

