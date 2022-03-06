Help available for some military families impacted by panhandle wildfires

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local military families could receive financial help if they have been impacted by the wildfires burning in Bay County.

According to a Facebook post from Tyndall Air Force Base, the Air Force Aid Society is providing $600 grants to families who qualify. The grants can be used for lodging, gas, and food for families who are affected by county-mandated evacuations with a financial need.

To qualify, you must be active-duty, guard and reserved regardless of duty status, retirees, or a spouse with power of attorney.

To apply, call the local on-call AFAS liaison at 850-866-7530 or click “apply for assistance now” at https://afas.org/emergencyassistance.

