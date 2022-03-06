Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Front Beach Road.

Troopers say a 49-year-old woman from Fall River, Massachusetts was crossing Front Beach Road, just west of Joan Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when she was hit by an SUV.

The woman was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, where she later died from her injuries.

