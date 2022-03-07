Advertisement

Bear Creek Feline Center not evacuated, but “At the Ready”

The director of Bear Creek Feline Center says they are "at the ready" if the wildfires in the...
The director of Bear Creek Feline Center says they are "at the ready" if the wildfires in the area come close to the center.(Bear Creek Feline Center)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While in the evacuation zone, the Bear Creek Feline Center in Bay County had not evacuated yet.

The center is in the evacuation area caused by the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, which started in Gulf County and spread to Bay and Calhoun Counties.

Director Jim Broaddus sent out an update Monday around 7:15 a.m. about the center. It reads, “There has been recent movement of the ‘Bertha Swamp Fire’ from Gulf County into Bay County.  Although we are under mandatory evacuation, our crew remains on constant watch.  With the positioning of a surplus fire truck, as photos attest, we will remain ‘At the Ready.’”

A surplus fire truck is in position if the Bear Creek Feline Center were forced to evacuate due...
A surplus fire truck is in position if the Bear Creek Feline Center were forced to evacuate due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.(Bear Creek Feline Center)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
First responders are working a brush fire on Cluster Road in Panama City. Several roads have...
Florida wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Rick, Jackie, and Sora Wilkie.
Family loses home and all belongings in Adkins Avenue fire
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.
Viewer submitted wildfire photos

Latest News

Eastern Shipbuilding Group fire brigade helps local firefighters respond to wildfires in the...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group fire brigade units help local firefighters battling wildfires
Smoke from wildfires in Bay County cover the sky.
FEMA authorizes federal funds to help battle wildfires
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Bay County, Florida,...
TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers due to wildfires
NewsChanel 7's Alex Joyce is at the Bay County Command Center where officials are tracking the...
Live Wildfires Command Center Update 3/7