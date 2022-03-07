Bear Creek Feline Center not evacuated, but “At the Ready”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While in the evacuation zone, the Bear Creek Feline Center in Bay County had not evacuated yet.

The center is in the evacuation area caused by the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, which started in Gulf County and spread to Bay and Calhoun Counties.

Director Jim Broaddus sent out an update Monday around 7:15 a.m. about the center. It reads, “There has been recent movement of the ‘Bertha Swamp Fire’ from Gulf County into Bay County. Although we are under mandatory evacuation, our crew remains on constant watch. With the positioning of a surplus fire truck, as photos attest, we will remain ‘At the Ready.’”

A surplus fire truck is in position if the Bear Creek Feline Center were forced to evacuate due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. (Bear Creek Feline Center)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.