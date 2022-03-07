Eastern Shipbuilding Group fire brigade units help local firefighters battling wildfires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters from near and far are fighting wildfires in Bay County, including a brigade from Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia sent out a message Monday morning saying the company had been contacted over the weekend to help local fire departments with the wildfires. He says Saturday the company dispatched the Allanton fire truck, Allanton brush truck, and seven fire brigade members from the Nelson and Allanton facilities.

He says Sunday the units were part of the response to the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home evacuation. He says they soaked the area around the nursing home and helped evacuate the residents. After that, the units went to Bear Creek to help contain the fire.

D’Isernia says some employees of the company lived close to the fires and had to evacuate.

“Our community is strong and resilient. We’re all in this together. We pray for swift containment and everyone’s safety,” D’Isernia said.

