Advertisement

How you can help wildfire victims

Smoke from wildfires in Bay County cover the sky.
Smoke from wildfires in Bay County cover the sky.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For those who are asking how they can help the victims of the recent wildfires, Rebuild Bay is collecting donations for the families.

They are set up at the Bay County Fairgrounds on 15th street in Panama City.

You can drop it off at the fairgrounds or go to rebuildbaycounty.org, and click donate or text donate to 850-783-4311.

Address checks to Rebuild Bay County and send it to

P.O. Box 306

Panama City, Fla. 32402.

Please specify “wildfire.”

Organizers say they’re not asking for specific items after getting a lot of donations over the weekend.

What they need most is money.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruez Hicks' mugshot from his arrest in 2021.
Man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach sentenced
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Mandatory evacuation for Adkins Avenue Fire lifted
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has lifted mandatory evacuations for Bay County.
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Bay County
Severe weather rampaging throughout the panhandle is now bringing on tornado watches.
Possible tornado damage to Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway
Spears no-hitter leads Commodores to 8-0 win
Gulf Coast beats Rock Valley with Spears no hitter
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
A 6-0 start has Arnold feeling good about themselves but knowing there's much work ahead
Arnold baseball off to red hot start this season