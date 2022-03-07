How you can help wildfire victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For those who are asking how they can help the victims of the recent wildfires, Rebuild Bay is collecting donations for the families.

They are set up at the Bay County Fairgrounds on 15th street in Panama City.

You can drop it off at the fairgrounds or go to rebuildbaycounty.org, and click donate or text donate to 850-783-4311.

Address checks to Rebuild Bay County and send it to

P.O. Box 306

Panama City, Fla. 32402.

Please specify “wildfire.”

Organizers say they’re not asking for specific items after getting a lot of donations over the weekend.

What they need most is money.

