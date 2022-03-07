Advertisement

Mandatory evacuation for Adkins Avenue Fire lifted

Bertha Swamp Road Fire evacuation mandate still in place
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

The mandatory evacuation order for homes south of U.S. 231 to U.S. 98 and between Transmitter Rd. and Star Ave. has been lifted. Fire personnel and law enforcement have deemed it safe for residents living in this area to return home. The Adkins Avenue Fire no longer poses an immediate threat to homes and structures; however, residents should continue to monitor local media and fire conditions.

The mandatory evacuation order for the Bear Creek area is still in effect due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue efforts to contain the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. Structure protection units remain on the ground in the Bear Creek area. For those living near the area of the Bertha Swamp Road fire or Adkins Road fire, please stay informed by watching the local news, and understand the circumstances affecting a fire can change rapidly.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruez Hicks' mugshot from his arrest in 2021.
Man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach sentenced
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has lifted mandatory evacuations for Bay County.
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Bay County
Severe weather rampaging throughout the panhandle is now bringing on tornado watches.
Possible tornado damage to Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway
Spears no-hitter leads Commodores to 8-0 win
Gulf Coast beats Rock Valley with Spears no hitter
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
A 6-0 start has Arnold feeling good about themselves but knowing there's much work ahead
Arnold baseball off to red hot start this season