Mandatory evacuation for Adkins Avenue Fire lifted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

The mandatory evacuation order for homes south of U.S. 231 to U.S. 98 and between Transmitter Rd. and Star Ave. has been lifted. Fire personnel and law enforcement have deemed it safe for residents living in this area to return home. The Adkins Avenue Fire no longer poses an immediate threat to homes and structures; however, residents should continue to monitor local media and fire conditions.

The mandatory evacuation order for the Bear Creek area is still in effect due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue efforts to contain the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. Structure protection units remain on the ground in the Bear Creek area. For those living near the area of the Bertha Swamp Road fire or Adkins Road fire, please stay informed by watching the local news, and understand the circumstances affecting a fire can change rapidly.

