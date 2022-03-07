Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
First responders are working a brush fire on Cluster Road in Panama City. Several roads have...
Florida wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Rick, Jackie, and Sora Wilkie.
Family loses home and all belongings in Adkins Avenue fire
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.
Viewer submitted wildfire photos

Latest News

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December