Arnold Football collects donations for Chipola Complex firefighters

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Seeing the heroism from the firefighters battling the Chipola Complex fires inspired Arnold High School’s football team to act.

The Marlins collected food, drink and cash donations this week and presented all of it to the Panama City Beach Fire Department Tuesday morning. The donations included water, sports drinks, beef jerky, chips, crackers and other snacks.

The football team surprised even themselves with how many supplies they were able to collect.

“I had no idea it was going to be this much, this is awesome. I was expecting just a smaller thing, but this is really something,” Seth Hernandez, a Junior at Arnold said.

The Marlins also received a $1,000 donation from a community member which the team matched.

