Man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach sentenced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach now knows his fate.

Tuesday morning at the Bay County Courthouse, Ruez Hicks was back before a judge for his sentencing.

In January 2021, Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man on the porch of a home on Del Mar Drive. Deputies found Robert Keith Gilmore and Robert Shawn Fowler dead inside that home. Evidence collected at the scene connected Hicks to the murder.

One year later, in January of this year, Hicks was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count each of robbery with a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

Hicks was sentenced Tuesday to four consecutive life sentences in prison.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.