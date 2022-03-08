Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Higher rain chances are on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Higher rain chances are on the way this week. For tonight though expect patchy dense fog w/lows in the 60s. There may be a few isolated showers as well and winds will be calm. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast w/upper 70s to near 80 inland. Rain chances will be 30-40%. Our best rain chances come Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rainfall totals this week will likely be over 2″ and could be as high as 4-5″. Much colder air returns this weekend under sunny skies.

