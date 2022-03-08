The temperature outside isn’t the only thing rising in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The temperature outside isn’t the only thing on the rise in Panama City Beach.

“Look at the price, $4.19 for regular gas, it’s disgusting,” Zach Vandyke, a Panama City Beach resident, said.

“Yes, I do think it’s a little bit high,” Andrea Kromminga, a visitor to Panama City Beach, said. “Well, it’s the highest it’s been, creeping its way to the highest it’s been in 10 years.”

The cost of gas has risen an average of 44 cents per gallon in the past five days. The average price at the pump in Florida is now $4.01.

Vandyke said his extra money is now going towards filling up his tank.

“Well we stay home more,” Vandyke said. “We don’t go out and spend money at the small businesses in town. It’s money I don’t have for other things like the grocery store, maintenance on the car, instead just filling up the car.”

According to AAA, more price hikes for gas are on the way and drivers could see record-breaking numbers at the pump.

“I kind of just close my eyes when I’m pumping my gas and filling up my tank,” Kromminga said.

Kromminga kept her eyes peeled though when checking condo rental prices and still made the decision to travel to the beach for vacation.

“The rental prices for condos were down so that kind of balanced out the price of the gas as well,” Kromminga said.

Before you hit the road, AAA offers a few fuel-saving tips. Maintain your vehicle to get the best gas mileage, combine errands to limit driving time, and shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.