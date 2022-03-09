Airplane goes missing two miles from ECP airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A plane has reportedly disappeared from radar when it was only a couple miles from landing.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was approaching Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport when it went missing from the radar.

Multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, Airport Police, Panama City Beach Police, Panama City Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and drones are looking for the aircraft.

Officials say the investigation will be handed off to the Federal Aviation Administration when they arrive on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.