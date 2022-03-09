Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 8th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Softball

Rock Valley, IL 0 Gulf Coast 8

Wabash Valley 0 Northwest Florida 1 GM 1

Wabash Valley 1 Northwest Florida 18 GM 2

LB Wallace 2 Chipola 10 GM 1

LB Wallace 5 Chipola 6 GM 2

High School Softball

Sneads 1 Cottondale 17

Vernon 1 Freeport 11

Paxton 13 Laurel Hill 0

Arnold 13 Mosley 0

Tate 10 Niceville 11

Port St. Joe 22 Bay 2 J

North Florida Christian 1 Marianna 7

Wewahitchka 0 Chiles 1

Chipley 2 Holmes 15

Franklin 4 Liberty 2

High School Baseball

Liberty 4 Holmes 14

L.E.A.D. Academy 4

Rocky Bayou 2

Malone 0 Cottondale 11

South Walton 17 Rutherford 2

Walton 15 Ponce De Leon 1

