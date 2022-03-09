Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 8th
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Juco Softball
Rock Valley, IL 0 Gulf Coast 8
Wabash Valley 0 Northwest Florida 1 GM 1
Wabash Valley 1 Northwest Florida 18 GM 2
LB Wallace 2 Chipola 10 GM 1
LB Wallace 5 Chipola 6 GM 2
High School Softball
Sneads 1 Cottondale 17
Vernon 1 Freeport 11
Paxton 13 Laurel Hill 0
Arnold 13 Mosley 0
Tate 10 Niceville 11
Port St. Joe 22 Bay 2 J
North Florida Christian 1 Marianna 7
Wewahitchka 0 Chiles 1
Chipley 2 Holmes 15
Franklin 4 Liberty 2
High School Baseball
Liberty 4 Holmes 14
L.E.A.D. Academy 4
Rocky Bayou 2
Malone 0 Cottondale 11
South Walton 17 Rutherford 2
Walton 15 Ponce De Leon 1
