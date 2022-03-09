Advertisement

Arrest made after Black history mural on university campus vandalized with racist graffiti

By KMOV staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been arrested months after a mural on a university campus that honors prominent figures from Black history was vandalized with racist graffiti.

On Dec. 18, Washington University officers in St. Louis were notified the mural had been defaced. The mural depicts famous African Americans, including John Lewis and Chadwick Boseman. The school said someone painted over the faces and added the name and symbols of a white supremacist group.

Surveillance video helped officers identify a vehicle that was seen at the time of the vandalism. The license plate on the car matched 24-year-old Mitchell Wagner, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree property damage, according to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. The surveillance video also allegedly showed three other individuals vandalizing the mural.

De’Joneiro Jones, one of the artists who helped paint the mural, said he immediately went to see the mural after he got an email about the vandalism. The estimated cost to restore the mural is over $10,000.

“I don’t understand how people can destroy something that people put work into just because you don’t agree with something,” he said after seeing the vandalism firsthand. Jones told KMOV the hateful action will not shy him away from painting the underpass again.

In a statement, the university said it is investigating and worked to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural. It said students moved quickly to cover the symbols.

“Let us say again, so there is absolutely no room for doubt: Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form,” the statement said. “There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Ruez Hicks' mugshot from his arrest in 2021.
Man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach sentenced
Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Mandatory evacuation for Adkins Avenue Fire lifted
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place

Latest News

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
The national average topped averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to auto club AAA.
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge
The United States has upped the pressure on Russia as Ukrainians flee.
U.S. ups pressure on Russia as Ukrainians flee
Nearly $1M worth of luxury cars was stolen in Illinois.
VIDEO: Thieves escape with 14 luxury cars totaling nearly $1M
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach