Bay County expected to extend state of emergency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The ongoing wildfires caused Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for our area.

Panama City Commissioners discussed the declaration at their meeting Tuesday morning.

These declarations are important because they release funds to help fight these fires as well as help in the cleanup efforts after the disaster.

“It’s important to (declare emergencies) for a lot of reasons,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “One is so we can have access to FEMA funding for reimbursement for the expenses. Number two for the state to get reimbursed for all the deployment of these men and women who are coming in from all over the state of Florida with the strike teams, the helicopters, all of the first responders who are pouring into Bay County to help our citizens.”

McQueen said each state of emergency is allowed to go for a seven-day period.

He believes this emergency will be extended even after the fires are out to allow agencies such as FEMA to assess all the damages.

The forecasted rain should help mitigate these fires as they continue to grow.

