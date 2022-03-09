Advertisement

Bay District School closures affected by Chipola Complex fires

By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 28,000 acres are burning in the Chipola Complex fires across three counties. In Bay County, the school district is one of the many things experiencing closures this week.

Bay District School officials said Waller and Tommy Smith Elementary School, and Merritt Brown Middle School were closed Monday. This was because of the mandatory evacuations in place for the areas where students and staff live. Tommy Smith and Merritt Brown re-opened Tuesday. Officials said Waller Elementary remained closed Tuesday and will stay closed Wednesday for safety precautions of students and staff.

“The superintendent keeps in constant contact with Emergency Management in Bay County and with the sheriff’s department and receives regular updates from those departments and then makes decisions based on advice that he gets from them,” Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Denise Kelley said.

Officials said a lot of consideration goes into keeping schools closed due to the wildfire threats.

“As quickly as these fires are changing and moving, the fear is that we will get the students and staff in the school, then we’ll have to evacuate quickly. So, that takes a lot of organization and getting buses to the area to evacuate them quickly. Because of the unpredictability, the superintendent made the decision to keep the school (Waller) closed for another day because we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Kelley.

Also Wednesday, food will be offered for Waller students at Tommy Smith Elementary between 9 and 10 a.m.

Officials add because of the unpredictability of the wildfires, there could potentially be more closures throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Severe weather rampaging throughout the panhandle is now bringing on tornado watches.
Possible tornado damage to Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway
Ruez Hicks' mugshot from his arrest in 2021.
Man convicted of murdering two Georgia men in Panama City Beach sentenced
The Bay County Sheriff's Office has lifted mandatory evacuations for Bay County.
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Bay County
For the Daniels family, putting out fires in Kinard has been a family affair for more than 40...
Father-Son duo fight Bertha Swamp Fire in Calhoun County

Latest News

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will step down from his position at the end of April.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to step down from position
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio once again, and this...
Beware of donation scams
Newschannel 7's Kaite Bente was live talking to Chief David Collier of the Panama City Fire...
Katie Bente LIVE with Panama City Fire Department
Newschannel 7's Kaite Bente was live talking to Director Kevin Guthrie of Florida Division Of...
Katie Bente LIVE with Florida Division Of Emergency Management
Hanson poses with her Golden Apple trophy
Dune Lakes Elementary’s Kendel Hanson earns Golden Apple