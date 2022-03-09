Bay District School closures affected by Chipola Complex fires

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 28,000 acres are burning in the Chipola Complex fires across three counties. In Bay County, the school district is one of the many things experiencing closures this week.

Bay District School officials said Waller and Tommy Smith Elementary School, and Merritt Brown Middle School were closed Monday. This was because of the mandatory evacuations in place for the areas where students and staff live. Tommy Smith and Merritt Brown re-opened Tuesday. Officials said Waller Elementary remained closed Tuesday and will stay closed Wednesday for safety precautions of students and staff.

“The superintendent keeps in constant contact with Emergency Management in Bay County and with the sheriff’s department and receives regular updates from those departments and then makes decisions based on advice that he gets from them,” Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Denise Kelley said.

Officials said a lot of consideration goes into keeping schools closed due to the wildfire threats.

“As quickly as these fires are changing and moving, the fear is that we will get the students and staff in the school, then we’ll have to evacuate quickly. So, that takes a lot of organization and getting buses to the area to evacuate them quickly. Because of the unpredictability, the superintendent made the decision to keep the school (Waller) closed for another day because we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Kelley.

Also Wednesday, food will be offered for Waller students at Tommy Smith Elementary between 9 and 10 a.m.

Officials add because of the unpredictability of the wildfires, there could potentially be more closures throughout the week.

