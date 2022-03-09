Father-Son duo fight Bertha Swamp Fire in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To many people, Kinard is nothing but a dot on a map. However, to those who call Kinard home, it’s much more.

“This is obviously home, and all of our neighbors are like family here,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jody Daniels said.

When the Bertha Swamp Road Fire broke into Calhoun County, the father and son duo Doyle and Jody Daniels could be found on the front lines protecting their community.

“We’ve had a lot of good resources, a lot of boots on the ground, a lot of folks have came out and helped us,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department Former Fire Chief Doyle Daniels said.

Doyle was the Fire Chief in Kinard for more than 40 years, and when he decided to step down, his son Jody stepped up to take his place after years of learning from his father.

“You know I was a junior member, started out as a junior member, continued on up to an active member when I turned 18, worked my way up, [I] was actually assistant fire chief for a few years underneath him [Doyle],” Jody said.

“He’s [Jody] always been with me as a kid growing up, and he was with me through fighting fires and stuff,” Doyle said.

Together, they did all they could to keep their community safe from the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, and they say it means a little more when you’re protecting your own friends and family from fire.

“We knew, when it was coming towards Broad Branch, we were going to do everything we could to stop it,” Jody said. “We weren’t going to turn our backs, we weren’t going to run from it. If Kinard went down, we were going to be the last one out, and that’s the way we looked at it.”

“They’ve [the community] been having my back ever since we started,” Doyle said. “Whatever we’ve asked for, they’ve provided.”

They say they plan to continue serving this community for years to come.

