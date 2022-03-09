Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried stops by Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wildfires rage on in Bay County.

Firefighters are up against about 2.8 million acres of down debris from Hurricane Michael. That’s according to the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

“Where Big Bertha is, is literally through the eye of Hurricane Michael,” Fried said. “That is where most of the damage really came through.”

Combine that with thick underbrush and dry weather, it has become a big problem.

“When you have downed timber, very thick shrubs, with weather conditions not helping at this moment,” Fried said. “Which is why it’s important to remember please do not burn in your back yard.”

Local and state leaders have issued burn bans for our area.

Bay County emergency officials say anyone who violates the burn ban could face criminal charges and fines.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.