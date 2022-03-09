Advertisement

Honoring female law enforcement officers for International Women’s Day

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, March 8th is International Women’s Day. To celebrate this day, WJHG spoke to a female law enforcement officer who is working the Adkins Avenue fire.

Being in a career that’s made up mostly men, can have its challenges. But Bay County Deputy Erin Martin feels no different than men, doing her job.

“Honestly, to me, I don’t look at people as male and female. You are a human being and we all have the same wants and needs,” Martin said.

Deputy Martin said both men and women have been working closely to keep Bay County safe from the fire. Coming from a family of law enforcement officers, Martin knew it’s what she always wanted to do. She also has some advice for any women who are afraid to go into a career that makes them a minority.

“If you are a female and want to get in this career, don’t let that slow you down in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” Martin said.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day was #BreaktheBias.

