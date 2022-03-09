Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez visits command center

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emergency command center moved from the Panama City Mall parking lot to the Calhoun County airport to be closer to the Chipola Complex fire.

Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez stopped by to be briefed on the fire as well as offer state support.

“Really looking at the progression of the fire,” Núñez said. “Looking at what are the things we need to be doing to contain it as best as possible.”

The weather is helping as of now, but the hope is more rain will come.

“We need a lot more rain to truly douse this fire,” Núñez said.

As of now, the Bertha Swamp Road fire is 20% contained.

For more updates, visit the Florida Forest Service Facebook page.

