Mandatory evacuations lifted in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The mandatory evacuation order for the Bear Creek area has been lifted as of Wednesday morning. BCSO says residents can now return to their homes.

The mandatory evacuation order for homes south of U.S. 231 to U.S. 98 and between Transmitter Rd. and Star Ave. has been LIFTED. Fire personnel and law enforcement have deemed it safe for residents living in this area to return home.

The Adkins Avenue Fire no longer poses an immediate threat to homes and structures; however, residents should continue to monitor local media and fire conditions.

Please stay informed by watching local news, and understand the circumstances affecting a fire can change rapidly.

