Marlins off to a good start, momentum becoming a factor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold baseball team is off to a very good start! Coming off Monday night’s home win over Choctaw, the Marlins are now a perfect 6-0 to start this season.

Those wins over North Bay Haven, Destin, Gulf Breeze, Bay and Mosley, along with the Indians. Certainly the biggest win on that list, the 7-3 home win over county rival Mosley late last week. The Dolphins the defending 5A state champs, who started three and oh themselves, until falling at Gavlak Thursday. Arnold head coach Chris Jones is in just his second season at the helm at Arnold, but he’s been around long enough to know how significant that win is for his program, and the Arnold players!

“It’s a big win. “ coach Jones told me via a Zoom call this week. “Certainly in this county it’s a big win. We feel like it’s a big rivalry but I’m not sure you could call it a rivalry until both sides start winning games from time to time. So I feel like it’s nice for us to get one. You know I’ve tried to make the schedule in a way where we’ve got at least one of those big games every week. To try to challenge us as we go throughout the season. So that we get used to it. Because we would like to get to the point we get used to playing big games. It’s Mosley and that’s a big win, I know everybody’s excited, and that’s great. I’m excited as well. But at the end of the day it’s a good team and that was the thing. We challenged ourselves, and played against a really good team, one of the best teams in the state, and we were able to come out on top. And we need to be able to do that more routinely.”

And then there’s the momentum. Winning tends to beget winning. Most baseball coaches will tell you that, and coach Jones is in agreement with that. He recognizes the factor it’s becoming for his Marlins in the early part of this season.

“Obviously we feel pretty good about ourselves right now.” says Jones. “The players are, they’re confident. I’ve been here now about a year and a half and I feel like one of the things that we really needed to work on was the confidence here. And the competitiveness, game in and game out. And you know, you have a little success, back to back to back, you get that confidence. And you see that flowing through the guys right now. And that’s good to see. There’s definitely going to be ups and downs, but you like the feeling that they have now.”

The Marlins are back on the field Thursday at Rutherford.

