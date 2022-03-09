Panama City commissioners approve study for new wastewater treatment plant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The area is in need of better sanitation systems as its population continues to grow.

The consideration to study where the new Millville wastewater treatment plant should go was approved at the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The city manager said the current plant is more than 70-years-old and is constantly having problems.

The study will cost $1.5 million.

”This is an opportunity for us to assess ‘Where does that treatment plant need to be?’” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “Does it stay where it’s at, and at what cost to reinvest to put it back into full operation, or do we move it? And that’s what this study will reveal.”

The plant is meant to make the community safer and more reliable with regard to infrastructure.

The study is expected to take roughly a year to complete.

