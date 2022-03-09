Advertisement

Possible tornado damage to Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway

By Jessica Foster
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather moving through the area Wednesday morning has damaged a Bay County Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway. Deputies say around 6:15 Wednesday morning, what appears to have been a tornado caused damage to the Callaway substation and the fire station adjoining the substation.

According to reports, windows were smashed in. Vehicles in the parking lot and a portable building on the property have also been damaged. BCSO officials say a nearby mobile home park also sustained damage.

Down the street at a mobile home neighborhood, there was also extensive damage. Many mobile homes had damaged roofs, broken windows, and siding and paneling ripped off the sides.

No injuries have been reported.

