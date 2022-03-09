This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are taking our 850Strong Student nomination to Arnold High School. This week’s award winner is Olivia Haghighat.

Olivia is a freshman at Arnold.

She recently won 1st place at the Tom Barefield Bay District Schools History Fair for her documentary on the Berlin Wall. Her teacher said this was the most thoroughly researched documentary he had ever seen.

Olivia excels outside of the classroom too. She is the Vice President of the freshman class SGA, as well as a part of the Interact Club. She has been a competitive dancer for 14 years, and is also on the Arnold swim, track, and cheer teams.

“I love the feeling of just traveling and competing with a team,” Olivia said. “When you improve, you feel like you’re improving so much in yourself, too.”

Olivia said she would like to thank all of her teachers and coaches for pushing her to be the best she can be!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.