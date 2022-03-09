Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Heavy rain is on the way to the panhandle in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect better rain chances in the days ahead over NWFL. The first round of rain will come in Wednesday morning in the form of heavy rain and even a risk of severe storms. Rainfall totals Wednesday will be 1-2″. Rain chances will be 90%. Highs will reach the low 70s. Rain will continue Thursday and Friday. A second round of severe weather is likely Friday before colder air moves in this weekend. When it is all said and done we are expecting 2-4″ of rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the Bertha Swamp Fire clouds visibility.
Three wildfires burn in Bay County, what you need to know
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Panhandle wildfires near 10,000 acres, evacuations still in place
The Shuman family home was destroyed in the Adkins Wildfire.
Family takes first look inside house after wildfire
First responders are working a brush fire on Cluster Road in Panama City. Several roads have...
Florida wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres
Trees burnt after the Adkins Avenue Wildfire moved through Bay County.
Mandatory evacuation for Adkins Avenue Fire lifted

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will move through NWFL on Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says only a spotty light shower is possible today.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this week.
Monday Evening Forecast