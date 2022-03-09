Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect better rain chances in the days ahead over NWFL. The first round of rain will come in Wednesday morning in the form of heavy rain and even a risk of severe storms. Rainfall totals Wednesday will be 1-2″. Rain chances will be 90%. Highs will reach the low 70s. Rain will continue Thursday and Friday. A second round of severe weather is likely Friday before colder air moves in this weekend. When it is all said and done we are expecting 2-4″ of rain.

