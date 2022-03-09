Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning as a cold front pushes into NWFL. Showers and thunderstorms are accompanying the front as it moves in.

The front will stall across our region today and keep periodic and scattered storms in the forecast for much of the day. Grab the rain gear as you head out the door.

Some storms have been severe this morning. We’ve had tornado reports across Holmes, Jackson, and Liberty Counties this morning. One tornado may be confirmed in the Greensboro area of Jackson County this morning. No reports of injuries as of this time. Another possible wind damage report in Eastern Bay County by the Sherriff’s Office of damage to a portable building, windows and cars to the BCSO substation in Callaway.

We’ll continue to monitor for the threat of severe weather with storms today. The cold front activating these storms will stall out somewhere around Hwy231 from southwest to northeast, and will be the focal point for more storms to develop across NWFL today.

Temperature-wise, many of us woke up with mild and muggy conditions. But as the front slides in, most will cool down into the afternoon and evening across Hwy231 and especially to the west of that highway. Most may finish the day in the cooler low 60s after starting the morning in the low 70s.

Scattered showers, and some thunderstorms, return to the forecast tonight into tomorrow morning. As of now, it appears as though we’ll catch a break in the rain Thursday afternoon, before more rains return heading into Friday.

The system will finally push through to the east as a more potent cold front, with upper level jet stream support, pushes a trough into the Southeast Friday night into the weekend. Storms may linger some into Saturday morning before windy northerly winds whip up a big time blast back to winter feels in NWFL.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.