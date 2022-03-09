Wilmot a vocal leader for the Marlins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold baseball team is off to stellar start this season. Senior, Warrick Wilmot is a key factor in that early success, doing it all while also maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

”Dedication in the classroom always translates to the field.” says Wilmot, this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week. “If you got your stuff all in a line, that translates to baseball. You come prepared in the classroom, you come prepared on the field for sure.” For Arnold head coach, Chris Jones, Warrick’s example on the diamond and in the classroom has lent a hand in building the program.

”Well, that’s what you look for as a coach, obviously. We are trying to have student athletes that are truly student athletes, and Warrick is certainly one of those having him really be the vocal leader and one of the biggest leaders we have on and off the field is a God send for us. He’s been great for us.” After this season with the Marlins, Warrick will head to Dothan to continue his baseball career at Wallace Community College, and his grades helped him get there. “Whenever I talk to coaches, they always ask, ‘What’s your GPA, and how are your grades looking?’, before anything else. Then, they take a look at your skills on the baseball field. That’s for sure.” A team built on chemistry, and Warrick a big part of the equation, adds coach Jones. “They love being around each other, and what more can you ask for from a group of kids that are out here working all the time. They’re having fun together, and they really enjoy each other’s company, and Warrick is a big part of that for sure.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.