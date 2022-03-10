Bay District Schools and North Bay Haven tug of war

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Being in Bay County, North Bay Haven athletic teams would normally be at county track meets, wrestling meets, and weightlifting meets or qualifying for all-county honors. But with Bay Haven’s newly implemented “Good Cause” policy that is no longer the case.

“What it is, is a policy, that as long as somebody was in our lottery system, prior to the start of the fall, prior to the start of the spring, and their number gets called after the start of the school, then their eligibility would not be affected,” said North Bay Haven Athletic Director, Dustin Rennspies.

Eligibility at any time.

“This policy makes it possible for one student to be able to play a sport at one school, transfer to their school and play that same sport during that same school year,” said Bay County Athletic Director, Kirk Harrell.

“Normally, when we have openings, you have two different times,” said Rennspies. “You have the fall, at the start of the year, and then you have the spring. Very rarely, do you see any seats opening up during the year. There is a possibility, but then that possibility is based on what grade level opens up.”

This policy was approved by the North Bay Haven board of directors in November of 2021. On January 10th, Bay District School’s athletic director’s met and requested North Bay Haven no longer be allowed to participate in Bay District School’s county athletic championship programs and recognition programs.

North Bay Haven was notified of these changes January 18th.

“Really the only reservation is if you played the sport at one school and transferred to the other, and the state has some good exceptions for that, like foster care placement, military orders forcing a move,” said Harrell. “We’ve put in some things in our district policy many years ago that are kind of common sense things that students can’t avoid, like their family makes a complete move from one school district to another, so we had things in there that were true hardships, but we don’t make exceptions for school choice, hardship applications for other schools. They get in their late for starting a sport, they don’t get to continue that. This will put North Bay Haven on a different playing field.”

