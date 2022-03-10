Callaway home destroyed after possible tornado

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Patricia Robinson bought her home in Callaway, two months ago. On Wednesday morning, she woke up at 4 a.m. to go to work like she does any other day. Only this time, she received a devastating call.”

They told me the tornado had hit my house, tore the roof off and that the front of the house was wrecked, " Robinson said.

The high winds and heavy rain had taken the roof off of her mobile home, on Nelle Street. Robinson purchased this home in December, hoping to live there after she retired.

“It was my retirement home and now it’s gone, " Robinson said.

The windows were shattered and pieces of metal debris were everywhere. Robinson said fire rescue told her, the home was uninhabitable.

“My home that I just purchased, moved forward out into the street almost, " Robinson said.

Robinson said she is heartbroken after putting so much time and effort into making her home comfortable.

”The deck gone and my little garden I just finished, destroyed and its just very devastating, " Robinson said.

As for her next steps, she’s unsure. She’s just thankful for her friends who have been helping her during this difficult time.

