Advertisement

Callaway home destroyed after possible tornado

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Patricia Robinson bought her home in Callaway, two months ago. On Wednesday morning, she woke up at 4 a.m. to go to work like she does any other day. Only this time, she received a devastating call.”

They told me the tornado had hit my house, tore the roof off and that the front of the house was wrecked, " Robinson said.

The high winds and heavy rain had taken the roof off of her mobile home, on Nelle Street. Robinson purchased this home in December, hoping to live there after she retired.

“It was my retirement home and now it’s gone, " Robinson said.

The windows were shattered and pieces of metal debris were everywhere. Robinson said fire rescue told her, the home was uninhabitable.

“My home that I just purchased, moved forward out into the street almost, " Robinson said.

Robinson said she is heartbroken after putting so much time and effort into making her home comfortable.

”The deck gone and my little garden I just finished, destroyed and its just very devastating, " Robinson said.

As for her next steps, she’s unsure. She’s just thankful for her friends who have been helping her during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob two banks in Fort Walton Beach Thursday...
Man faces charges after allegedly trying to rob 2 banks
NewsChannel 7 continues storm team coverage in Washington County where more damage was reported...
Chipley sees damage from early morning storms
After a Fort Walton Beach shooting led to a five-hour standoff, the suspect is now in custody.
Five-hour standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

Panama City Police say more than 190 pounds of marijuana seized after it was sent in the mail.
More than 190 pounds of marijuana confiscated in Panama City
Some local hospitals might need to make more ER beds readily available in the near future.
Walton County hospital expected to close ER temporarily
Newschannel 7's Allison Baker was live to give an update on the local wildfires.
Allison Baker LIVE 11 am wildfire update
After a Fort Walton Beach shooting led to a five-hour standoff, the suspect is now in custody.
Five-hour standoff ends with arrest
While much of the Bear Creek area was wet and murky from the recent rainstorms, there were...
Wildfire Efforts LIVE 3/11