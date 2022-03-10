Chipley sees damage from early morning storms

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A drive down the road in areas of Washington County might not have been as scenic as usual.

“There was a severe thunderstorm that came through and we don’t know for sure it was a tornado yet at this time,” Washington County Emergency Operations Center Management Coordinator Connie Welch said.

Residents would describe the storm as an early morning wake up call.

“The wind started blowing really hard, so me and my brother got in the bathroom,” Chipley resident Cora Bennett said.

And down the street, the same reaction.

“All of a sudden we start hearing wind and we’re like ‘okay, let’s run.’ So we ran to the bathroom,” Chipley resident Skylar Shipes said.

Residents would come out of the bathroom’s Wednesday morning to sights they didn’t expect to see. Welch said there were five places where several mobile homes, barns, and sheds were damaged. We’re told one shed was even picked up and carried 70 feet away.

But the damage doesn’t stop there.

“There was tin all over the yard, there’s tin in the top of our tree over there, it’s just everywhere,” said Bennett.

Everywhere from the ground, to up above.

“Half of our roof, like the back porch roof in the back, completely came off which was unnerving. Then you can see the skirting is just nonexistent,” said Shipes.

The path of destruction followed what officials said was a straight line through Chipley.

“Most of the damaged areas were from Cope Road, across Williams Road, across (Highway) 77 and over into New Prospect Road that’s here off of 273,” said Welch.

But now some are shrugging it off.

“So is this damage kind of no big deal?” NewsChannel 7′s Dani Travis asked.

“Honestly, not really. I mean I love doing yard work so it’s fine to me,” said Bennett.

Welch said the National Weather Service out of Tallahassee will be out to the area Thursday morning to make the determination on whether or not it was a tornado. Officials are also urging residents to sign up for weather notifications at AlertWashington.

