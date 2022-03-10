Advertisement

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to step down from position

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will step down from his position at the end of April.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will step down from his position at the end of April.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After three years in the position, Florida’s Education Commissioner will be stepping down from his position next month.

Richard Corcoran made the announcement Thursday.

Corcorcan was appointed in December 2018. Before that, he served as a member and as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

“Richard has been a champion for students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “He is driven by his principles and has never shied away from making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of education in Florida. During his tenure, both in the House and at the Department, our state has become an education juggernaut and national leader for innovation. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

Corcoran says he will return to private life and looks forward to spending more time with his wife and their six children.

“Like the rest of the nation, Florida’s school districts have had to weather some of the greatest difficulties they have ever experienced over the past two years, and I couldn’t think of a better governor to serve,” Commissioner Corcoran said. “Governor DeSantis has been the governor Florida deserves – he has unquestionably been the right leader, at the right time, in the greatest state in the nation, and I thank him and the members of the State Board of Education from the bottom of my heart for the faith they have put in me. Florida’s students will unquestionably continue to thrive under Governor DeSantis’ leadership.”

Corcoran says he will be leaving his position at the end of April.

