Advertisement

Mummified body found inside wall of California convention center

Construction crews found a body inside the wall of a convention center in California. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A mummified body, appearing to be a male, was found by a construction crew doing renovation work at the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

“I was shocked. The mummified remains startled me,” Dorothy Lazard, former head librarian of the Oakland History Center, said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says mummied remains means that the body was preserved within the wall where it was found.

Investigators are working at identifying the body with DNA and dental records, and say there is hope that the hands of that body were preserved enough so they can be hydrated and fingerprints can be taken.

“Whoever that is, I hope their spirit is in a good place,” Cynthia Obleton, an instructor at Laney College, said.

It is unclear which wall the body was found in, but the convention center was built as the Oakland Municipal Auditorium and has a long history of popular events.

Lazard actually graduated high school in that building.

“James Brown performed there. The Grateful Dead performed there over 50 times. Elvis performed there. There were political lectures,” she said.

The convention center was being renovated for use as a multi-purpose space to be used by artists and others in office settings.

Now, there are questions on whose body was found there, how it got there, when it got there and what exactly went wrong.

“It’s definitely alarming. I hope they can identify at least who was in that wall, who that person was and hopefully, notify their family, but that’s pretty scary stuff,” Oakland resident Nnamdi Ihenetu said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob two banks in Fort Walton Beach Thursday...
Man faces charges after allegedly trying to rob 2 banks
NewsChannel 7 continues storm team coverage in Washington County where more damage was reported...
Chipley sees damage from early morning storms
After a Fort Walton Beach shooting led to a five-hour standoff, the suspect is now in custody.
Five-hour standoff ends with arrest
Patricia Robinson's mobile home on Nelle Street.
Callaway home destroyed after possible tornado

Latest News

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
People walk past a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden's State...
Congress votes to renew landmark domestic violence law
The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, alleging...
Gabby Petito’s family files lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents
North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
US rolls out more sanctions after North Korean missile tests
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims