Northwest hoops teams prepare for trips to their respective national tournaments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The two Northwest Florida College basketball teams are getting set to pack up and head west for their respective National Tournaments over the next few days.

Let’s start with the Ladies. Coach Bart Walker and his squad will be one of the 24 teams taking part in the womens National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. And the only team there with a shot at a repeat title! That thanks to the win the Region 8, or state tournament on the home floor last week. Northwest winning three straight to nail down that title, beating Hillsborough, Chipola and Indian River in that order. That last game, an 81-40 blowout in the championship game Saturday. So yet another validation of winning it all last year, on top of winning the Conference title this season, and now State. “You know we talked about a second season, once we qualified.” coach Walker told me Wednesday via Zoom. “So I think they were focused on that mission. They did a great job in that tournament. Started out a little slow but finished up very strongly. So I told them let’s take a couple of days and get recovered, then go back to work. So we go back to work today.”

For coach Walker this will be his 10th trip to Nationals, which brings to bear serious experience of how to do things both in advance of the tournament. And once the traveling begins. He says all that very valuable experience.

“The first couple of times you’re just figuring it out. You’re enjoying the moment. And there is something to be said for how you pace your team while you’re out there. To keep them focused, to keep them fresh. So you know every time I’ve been out I try to write down some notes when I get back, things that I think we can do a little bit better, try to modify. You know last year I thought we did a great job of post game therapy, it was a big thing for us. Getting them back to the hotel, stretching, getting our trainers involved, getting some aquatic training in.”

The Lady Raiders will travel west Monday, since their first game in Lubbock isn’t until Friday the 18th.

As for the mens team, coach Greg Heiar and his guys will load up the bus and head west towards Hutchinson, Kansas after practice Thursday.

Heiar, in his first season with the Raiders, really turning things around in a hurry. A 25-4 regular season. They shared the conference title with Chipola at 9-3. Yeah they lost to the Indians in the semi’s at State, but were deserving of the at-large bid to Hutchinson. All that leaving coach Heiar with a real sense of pride in his team.

“I’m really proud of them because we’re 26-5. We won 6 games last year.” coach Heiar said Wednesday. “Our conference is incredible. The level of play, the level of coaching, the attention to detail. The athletes in the Panhandle. (Conference) I’m just really, really proud of them. And I just told them now it’s time to, we’ve just got to have fun! I mean we’ve got to go out there and we’ve got to have fun. We need to clean up some details and we’ve got to make some shots. But I’m just extremely proud that we’re getting this opportunity.”

The Raiders open up play in that 24 team tournament Monday against Trinidad State.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.