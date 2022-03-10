Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and batches of showers moving through. We’ll need to grab the rain gear out the door for passing on and off showers today through the morning and midday.

Otherwise, temperatures are a touch cooler this morning as the stalled out cold front divides the panhandle in two. Those largely northwest of Hwy231 are waking up in the 50s, those to the southeast are in the 60s. It’ll be tough to warm up much with the clouds and showers today. We’ll slowly climb into the mid 60s by lunch with passing showers still around. As the rain chance dries up into the afternoon, skies may try to part some for a little peek-a-boo sunshine. That will help warm temperatures into the low 70s by the mid to late afternoon.

The cold front that has stalled out across our region remains the focal point for generating a bit more scattered showers overnight tonight. It’ll persist into Friday morning and midday as well.

Our next shot at a dry period would be into Friday afternoon as this stalled out cold front lifts to the north and weakens. However, another more potent cold front is on the way for Friday night on into Saturday morning.

This next front will bring another batch of storms, which some could be severe Friday night into early Saturday morning. Accompanying the front will be windy and blustery conditions as a wintery blast of air drops temperatures into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. It’s looking likely we’ll see freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. Finally some sunshine returns by Sunday, yet temperatures remain seasonally chilly with highs in the upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few passing showers or a storm in the morning and midday, some sun may peek through in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled period of weather remaining through Friday night and Saturday morning before a much colder air mass settles in over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.