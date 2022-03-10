Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Out of the Box

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Viewer votes have been counted and Sam and Jessica’s outfits have been picked.

This week’s Wear it Wednesday outfits were styled by Out of the Box Gifts & More. Linda Lee and Caroline Bell, a sweet mother-daughter duo, are providing boutique shopping to Panama City. Their big hearts will be donating a portion of Out of the Box’s profits from 3/12-3/13 to first responders working area wildfires.

Linda Lee and Caroline said spring colors are in and any outfit can be taken to the next level with the right accessories.

With the severe storms Wednesday, this segment was moved to Thursday, giving Sam and Jessica the chance to wear two viewer-voted outfits.

Linda Lee and Caroline styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning spring patterned v-neck dress, gold triangle earrings, and pink and gold jeweled stack bracelets. For Thursday, Sam was styled in a high-neck pink blouse, white pants, and a layered necklace.

Linda Lee and Caroline styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning pink blouse, white pants, butterfly pearl belt, and a butterfly necklace. For Thursday, Jessica was styled in a green and pink spring dress with pink and gold jeweled stack bracelets.

To hear more from Linda Lee and Caroline about colorful spring fashion trends, you can watch the full segment above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

