Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More rain is in the forecast this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain overnight tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Thursday we will see rain early, but that should move out and the sun will briefly return. Highs will reach the low 70s. By Friday another round of rain returns with severe storms possible late Friday night. The storms exit by Saturday morning with much colder & windy weather returning this weekend. Lows will be near 50 Saturday morning w/highs Saturday only in the mid 50s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 20s/30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob two banks in Fort Walton Beach Thursday...
Man faces charges after allegedly trying to rob 2 banks
NewsChannel 7 continues storm team coverage in Washington County where more damage was reported...
Chipley sees damage from early morning storms
After a Fort Walton Beach shooting led to a five-hour standoff, the suspect is now in custody.
Five-hour standoff ends with arrest
Patricia Robinson's mobile home on Nelle Street.
Callaway home destroyed after possible tornado

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the Panhandle has a decent chance for severe storms today and...
Friday Forecast
Severe weather returns to the panhandle on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Severe weather returns to the panhandle on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's Satellite and Radar.
Thursday Forecast