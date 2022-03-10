Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain overnight tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Thursday we will see rain early, but that should move out and the sun will briefly return. Highs will reach the low 70s. By Friday another round of rain returns with severe storms possible late Friday night. The storms exit by Saturday morning with much colder & windy weather returning this weekend. Lows will be near 50 Saturday morning w/highs Saturday only in the mid 50s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 20s/30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

