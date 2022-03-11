Advertisement

Bland leaving Bay for principal position out of state

Keith Bland announces his departure from Bay football program
Keith Bland announces his departure from Bay football program
By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Keith Bland is making his exit from the Bay football program.

After three seasons leading that program, he says he is taking a principal’s job at a school in another state. He did not specify further on that.

Bland’s teams went 2-8 in 2019, 5-3 in 2020 and 2-8 last season. To be fair, the Tornadoes losing star quarterback Will Smiley in their second game of the 2021 season, and that had a big effect on the team’s season.

Before taking the Bay coaching gig, Bland was the principal at Arnold High School for several years, so he’s been in that position before.

In the email sent to NewsChannel 7 today, it announced this move, and Coach Bland stated, “As a former letterman, staff member and assistant coach, Bay High holds a special place in my heart and has been so influential in my development as an educator. Three years ago, the program was in need of a total rebuild after Hurricane Michael, and I feel that we have built the foundation to return the program to prominence.”

Now two Bay County programs looking for football head coaches, Bay and North Bay Haven. The application process for the latter in fact closing today.

