Two women arrested after fight leads to shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges after an altercation led to gunshots being fired.

Springfield Police say they responded to reports of shots fired Friday morning near East 11th Street and Sanders Lane.

They say during the investigation, they learned Payton Downs, 21, and Anyssah Williams, 22, were involved in an altercation. They say Downs was walking with two small children on East 11th Street when Williams drove up beside them.

Witnesses say an altercation started again and Downs pulled out a gun and fired two shots over the vehicle. They say then Downs got into the vehicle and they all left the area.

Police arrested the women. Downs is charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of discharging a firearm in public. Williams is charged with one count of battery.

