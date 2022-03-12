Calhoun Co. Bertha Swamp Fire update

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although the Bertha Swamp Fire didn’t impact homes in Calhoun County, damage was still done.

In a ride-along with emergency officials Friday, we saw lots of burned trees left there by Hurricane Michael. While the rain has contained much of the fire in Calhoun County. Officials say there are still hotspots that could light back up.

For now, we’re told the fire isn’t a danger to any homes or people in Calhoun County, and firefighters are still monitoring the area closely.

“Right now the rains kind of got it dampened down,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jody Daniels said. “We’re going to watch it this weekend, there’s still a few small hotspots smoldering in some of those swampy areas that we’re going to have to wait and watch and see how it goes down through the weekend but right now everything is looking good, we’re out of some danger right now, but we’re gonna watch it, we got your back.”

Officials say the burn ban is still in effect for Calhoun County, but there are no evacuations in place at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.