Dothan hibachi chef feeds Calhoun Co. first responders

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Calhoun County first responders gathered in Kinard Friday, there was a sigh of relief after a week of fighting fires.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a week the last couple days,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jody Daniels said.

Since the Bertha Swamp Fire crossed into Calhoun County, the community rallied around the Kinard Volunteer Fire Department and other local heroes. Even people who aren’t from the area came to help out any way they could.

“The Lord sent me out here to Kinard to do Hibachi cooking for the emergency personnel, first responders, and just whoever is hungry, firefighters,” hibachi chef Hibachi Joe said. “[I’m] just honoring the folks out here.”

Hibachi Joe said he has been raising money to feed the first responders free of charge.

“Joe cook fan page, [I] got some funding there, and mainly from my own pocket money, you know whatever the cost is, just gotta feed them,” Hibachi Joe said.

More than 100 local heroes showed up to get a taste of hibachi after a stressful week, and they said they’re thankful for everything the community has done for them.

“It always kind of restores your faith in humanity, if you want to know the truth about it,” Daniels said. “In times like these, you know, people really come from far and wide to kind of make us, be sure that we’re taken care of.”

As those who have worked so hard sat and ate, they were able to relax for now.

“It’s a great feeling,” Daniels said. “Everybody can kind of relax, throw an arm around one another, hug necks and just say thanks.”

It’s these first responders who were fed as a ‘thanks’ for all they’ve done.

