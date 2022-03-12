Local elementary students write “Thank You” cards to firefighters

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With firefighters on the front lines battling the Chipola Complex Fires, elementary students wanted to bring a smile to their faces.

“We’re working day in and day out and we come back and read these cards,” Bay County Fire Rescue Captain Gabe Moschella said. “It’s really touching to us.”

Students from multiple schools in Bay County sent “hundreds” of these letters to firefighters.

They wanted to encourage them, thank them, and bring them joy during hard times.

“Reading these, they put a lot of thought into them,” Moschella said. “It wasn’t just, you know, a quick thought. they put some thought into these cards.”

One of the cards, which Moschella said had a cooler fire truck than they did, brought a smile to his face as he read it.

“We all have families at the house. we have kids at the house that we’re not seeing,” Moschella said. “We sacrifice a lot for our community. When we come back and read these, it just lets us know how proud, I’m sure our kids to tell their friends their father or mother, grandparents, are out on the line fighting the fire. so it really lifts our spirits.”

It reminds him and other firefighters just how much they mean to the community.

“It lets us know how appreciative we are,” Moschella said. “And also it’s really good to know we’re a mentor for these little kids out there. so it’s great.”

It might take a while for all these letters to be read, but it will be worth every second, to know how much their community supports them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.