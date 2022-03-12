Panama City Beach Police cracking down on alcohol on the beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re just 11 days into March, and already the Panama City Beach Police have had to crack down on spring breakers drinking alcohol on the beach.

According to Police Chief J.R. Talamantez, this is just the beginning.

“Make good memories, not a criminal record period,” Talamantez said.

That’s the one piece of advice he wants to give spring breakers who look to have a good time this season.

“If it’s illegal at home, it’s illegal here. If you think just because you’re on vacation, you’re going to get some leniency, that’s not the case,” Talamantez said.

Since 2016, PCB officials have stressed the no drinking on the sandy beach during the month of March ordinance.

However, some folks, despite the warning, continue to break it.

Some spring breakers say they understand the need for the rule.

“If you’re going to drink alcohol, go ahead and do that in the comfort of your own home. But you can’t do that on the beach. There’s glass and other things like straws that you don’t want to leave in the ocean. There are rules for a reason,” Kolbe O’Brien, one spring breaker said.

“You just got to be responsible, don’t drink on the beach and you know have a good time,” Oscar Huerta, another spring breaker said.

However, others are not a fan of the rule.

“I personally think it’s the stupidest thing on planet Earth because we should be able to drink, because it’s Spring Break and we’re 21,” Coralyn Caldwell, one spring breaker said.

Talamantez says he wants spring breakers to have fun and make memories, but make sure you’re following the law.

“Have fun enjoy our beaches, we want you here. We want you to have fun. But don’t test us when it comes to violating the law. Because we’re going to hold you accountable, Talamantez said.

PCB Police officials say the whole goal for this rule is to try to create an environment that everybody feels safe and can have a good time in.

They say it takes one person to ruin it for everybody and those are the people police want to hold accountable.

