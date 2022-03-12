Reny Jose still missing after 8 years, family begs for answers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reny Jose attended Rice University in Houston, Texas. On March 1st, 2014 Reny and his college friends visited Panama City Beach for Spring break. Three days later, his mother, Sherly Jose received the worst news of her life.

“March 4th, 2014 I got a call from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 o’clock saying my son went missing,” Sherly said.

Ever since that tragic day, Reny’s family hasn’t stopped searching for their son. They would come down to Florida from New York, every year to try and find answers... passing out flyers and looking for any details.

“Panama City to Pensacola, we just drove... gas station to gas station, store to store,” Sherly said.

Captain Jason Daffin with Bay County Sheriff’s Office works in the criminal investigations unit. Daffin said all information received about Reny has been thoroughly investigated.

“Over the next several years we continue to get some tips that had come in and we vetted every one of those tips, we went out and all of those tips were unfounded and did not change the course of the investigation,” Daffin said.

Sherly said she just wants peace of mind after all these years.

“It’s too long, eight years been too long waiting,” Sherly said.

Bay County deputies urge anyone with any information, to call (850) 747-4700.

