PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up! Temperatures this weekend are on the chilly side for NWFL.

A Freeze Warning has been issued tonight as temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight. Make sure to cover your plants, or bring them inside. Set a slow drip to your pipes to prevent them from freezing. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors!

You’ll need the jacket around for Sunday as temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.