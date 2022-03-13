Advertisement

Chief of Emergency Services gives update on Bay County Wildfires

As of 5:03 Saturday afternoon, Florida Forest Service says the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is estimated at 33,131 acres and 60% contained. The Adkins Avenue Fire is 875 acres and 95% contained, and the Star Avenue Fire is 197 acres and 95% contained.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This last week has been one that many across the area will remember for quite some time. After a string of wildfires impacted several communities across the Panhandle.

According to the Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, the rain has been beneficial over the last few days.

As of 5:03 p.m. Saturday, Florida Forest Service says the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is estimated at 33,131 acres and 60% contained.

The Adkins Avenue Fire is 875 acres and 95% contained, and the Star Avenue Fire is 197 acres and 95% contained.

But looking ahead, Chief Monroe wants people to remain cautious about potential wildfire threats.

”We’re going to monitor the fire areas throughout the next 120 days. As we look forward to the summer, we’ll probably have dry weather again. So we may be facing the wildfire threat again. I don’t want people to completely relax, but I think we’re in a very good situation right now,” Chief Monroe said.

One takeaway, Chief Monroe has for these events is the resiliency the community has shown through it all. He credits the way community members have bounced back over these last few years following Hurricane Michael, the pandemic, and the recent wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

